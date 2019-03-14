Overview

Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Pregenzer works at RWJPE Somerset Family Practice in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.