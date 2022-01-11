Dr. Pregenzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enfield, CT.
Dr. Pregenzer works at
Locations
Pregenzer Urology9 Cranbrook Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 962-6600
Pregenzer Urology490 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 962-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pregenzer?
I was referred to Dr. Pregenzer for treating early signs of BPH. His approach to my condition was very conservative and as such he kept watch on my symptoms over a couple of years. As this issue became more of a problem he recommended all the available options for treatment and we (both him and myself) agreed upon a treatment option. It was a non-invasive surgery with a history of success. I was skeptical at first, but he thoroughly explained the procedure, benefits and possible side-effects. Suffice to say the procedure went off without a hitch and I am 100% satisfied with the outcome. I see my relationship with this kind of a doctor as a long-term engagement and am happy to have him as my current provider as well as into the future.
About Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pregenzer has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pregenzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
