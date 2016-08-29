Overview

Dr. Gerard Nealon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Moses Taylor Hospital, Olean General Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Nealon works at GERARD NEALON MD in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.