Overview

Dr. Gerard Mazza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Mazza works at Physicians First in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.