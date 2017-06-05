Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marten-Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Locations
Killeen Office2301 Clear Creek Rd Ste 116, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 526-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was Dr. M-Ellis patient for many years while residing in the Killeen area. Some years ago I moved and was since treated by VA and local ophthalmologists none came close in overall areas as Dr. M-Ellis, most specifically his knowledge, efficiency and demeanor. I have now been told that I need cataracts surgery and will not have anyone other than him perform the procedure and folloow-up and will gladly travel to his location to have such done. He is just the best. Antonio S. Barrio, PH.D.
About Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marten-Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marten-Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marten-Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marten-Ellis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marten-Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marten-Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marten-Ellis.
