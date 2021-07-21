Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Lombardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Lombardo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Internal Medicine Fpp9101 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
My first appointment with Dr Lombardo went very well. He took his time to make sure I understood what his plan of treatment swould be. The office is run efficiently and on time. I found Julia, the assistant/ office manager to be professional and knowledgeable. I plan on keeping this team.
About Dr. Gerard Lombardo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1245281286
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.