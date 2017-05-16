Dr. Gerard Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Southern Kindis University.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
G. Scot. Johnson M D P A5110 N 10th St Ste E, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 631-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
A WONDERFUL AND CARING DOCTOR. HE IS HIGHLY DEDICATED TO HIS PATIENT'S WELL BEING. KIND AND VERY QUALIFIED. STAFF IS GREAT AS WELL
About Dr. Gerard Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1437203676
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Southern Kindis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.