Dr. Gerard Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Henry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
WK Advanced Urology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 850, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
WK Advanced Urology - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Easy, convenient. Overall very satisfied
About Dr. Gerard Henry, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Dr. Henry works at
