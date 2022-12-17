Overview

Dr. Gerard Henry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Henry works at WK Advanced Urology - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

