Overview

Dr. Gerard Hanley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Hanley works at Mount Sinai - New York in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.