Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (141)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Gabel works at Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Orthopedics Group
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1016, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 610-4263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Joint Pain
Shoulder Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Joint Pain

Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr. Gabel is brilliant in his field and has provided me expert guidance.
    Angsuman — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770580698
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med
    • Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabel works at Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gabel’s profile.

    Dr. Gabel has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

