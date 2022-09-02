Overview

Dr. Gerard Fumo, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They completed their fellowship with Nat Cancer Inst/NIH



Dr. Fumo works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.