Overview

Dr. Gerard Fritz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Fritz works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Warren, NJ with other offices in Raritan, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

