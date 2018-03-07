See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gerard Foti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Dr. Foti works at Center For Interventional Pain & Spine in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Chadds Ford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC
    931 E Haverford Rd Ste 202, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (610) 558-1001
    Suburban Spine and Orthopedic Center
    1204 Baltimore Pike Ste 303, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 (610) 558-1001

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bryn Mawr Hospital
  Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Ankle Fracture
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Mar 07, 2018
    Dr. Foti is a life saver. I have had three surgeries performed by him. Two discectomies at the L4 L5 level for a herniation and reherniation in 2017. Then a double fusion from L4 to S1 in 2017 as well. During my fusion he discovered spondylisis at my S1 level and fused it. My spine hasn't felt this great in over 2 years and I no longer have any of the terrible nerve pain in my legs. Dr. Foti is very knowledgeable and has amazing bedside manner. Tracey is extremely nice as well. I recommend him.
    Lucas M. in Glen Mills — Mar 07, 2018
    Orthopedic Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1568424018
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Gerard Foti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Foti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Foti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times

