Dr. Gerard Dynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Dynes, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Dynes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dynes works at
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dynes?
Outstanding
About Dr. Gerard Dynes, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053344325
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Columbia University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dynes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dynes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dynes works at
Dr. Dynes has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Dynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.