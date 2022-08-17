Overview

Dr. Gerard Dynes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dynes works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.