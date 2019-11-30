Dr. Gerard Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Donnelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerard Donnelly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Stuart J Hershon M.d. P.c.1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-1221Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore Hematology Oncology Pllc1201 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Donnelly was interested, listened carefully and informed via My Chart as soon as he saw my B 12 was low. Very attentive, very smart. Loved this doctor.
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Medical Oncology
