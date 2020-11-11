Dr. Gerard D'Aversa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Aversa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard D'Aversa, MD
Dr. Gerard D'Aversa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Ophthalmic Cnsltnts/Long Island70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 400, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 374-4199
- Nassau University Medical Center
He was a very good doctor in his bed side manner and top notch in his work. I would recommend to all.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- University Fla
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
