Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.
Locations
SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical210 Jpm Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 524-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Entire staff was very friendly and caring. I did not have a long wait after check in to be taken to exam room.
About Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center|Geisinger Med Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cush Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cush Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cush Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cush Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cush Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cush Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cush Jr.
