Overview

Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.



Dr. Cush Jr works at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.