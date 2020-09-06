Dr. Gerard Cusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Cusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Cusa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Gerard J. Cusa M.d. Pllc400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 302, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 939-0164
Pioneer Medical PLLC175 Jericho Tpke Ste 200, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 682-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t understand how some reviews are so wrong. You will not find a more caring doctor than Dr Cusa. He will be there for you night or day and see you through your problem. I’ve been his patient over 20 years and will overlook a messy office to know I can trust what he says.
About Dr. Gerard Cusa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusa has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusa speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusa.
