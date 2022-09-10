Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crecca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Crecca works at
Locations
-
1
Gerard F Crecca, M.d., Facs1700 Curie Dr Ste 5300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 542-2825
-
2
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crecca?
Dr. Crecca operated on me when I was sick with acute pancreatitis. He saved my life when other doctors wanted to send me home to die.He is a hero to me. What else is there to say when that person saves your life?
About Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104965490
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crecca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crecca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crecca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crecca works at
Dr. Crecca has seen patients for Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crecca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crecca speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crecca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crecca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crecca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crecca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.