Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Collins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gerard Collins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maple Shade, NJ. They completed their residency with Kennedy Health System
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Partners in Primary Care19 W Main St Ste C, Maple Shade, NJ 08052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a bone spurs that was removed with surgery. Very good Dr. I also had shots in my foot & Dr. Collins was great. I barely felt them.
About Dr. Gerard Collins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174726236
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
