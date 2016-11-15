Dr. Carvalho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Carvalho, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Carvalho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Carvalho works at
Locations
1
California Ear Nose & Throat Head & Neck Surgery Medical Corp.118 N Santa Fe St Ste B, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 925-8811
2
Hemet Valley Medical Center1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little concerned bringing my 11 year old in to the office after reading several negative reviews, however our experience was a positive one. The receptionists were organized, prompt and professional. We did not wait more than 15 minutes for our 9am appointment. Which was VERY nice. Dr. Carvalho was professional and did a nice job explaining things to us after he cauderized my 11 year old's left nostril. She was scared to have this proceedure done but left his office smiling.
About Dr. Gerard Carvalho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992721054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvalho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Carvalho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carvalho has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvalho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvalho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvalho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvalho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvalho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.