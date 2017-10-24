Dr. Brocato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Brocato, MD
Dr. Gerard Brocato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been going to Dr.Brocato since I was 11 yrs old and I’m now almost 18. I have chronic sinusitis and reoccurring nasal polyps which he has removed in 4 different surgeries. He’s a wonderful doctor who knows what to do to fix the problem and always does so in a fast and easy way. I’ve known him so long I feel like I know him like the back of my hand. I know what he’s gonna do to fix me up and I thoroughly trust him. Definitely recommend!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brocato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brocato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brocato has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brocato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brocato speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brocato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brocato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brocato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brocato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.