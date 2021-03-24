Overview

Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Boghossian works at MB Comprehensive Foot And Ankle Specialists in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.