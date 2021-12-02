Dr. Gerard Bazile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Bazile, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Bazile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Bazile works at
Locations
Gerard Bazile MD Apmc8525 Gibbs Dr Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 505-9436Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We visited Dr. Bazile after being recommended by our GP. He was prepared on the case, knew the past results and was able to reassure us on the therapy and next steps to take.
About Dr. Gerard Bazile, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184639031
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Diab Digestive Kidney Nih
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; National Institutes of Health
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazile accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazile has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazile speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazile. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.