Surgical Oncology
Overview

Dr. Gerard Abood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Abood works at AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 110, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Presence Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Very much so! If it was up to me I would award dr. Abood as a best oncology surgeon on this Earth!!! He works very hard to make his patients healthy again. I’m so grateful to him for the very complicated surgery he did. I will love ?? him for the rest of my life.
    Krystyna Johnson — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Gerard Abood, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    19 years of experience
    English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    1629237227
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
    Loyola University Medical Center & Hines Veteran Affairs
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    John Carroll Universtiy
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Abood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abood works at AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abood’s profile.

    Dr. Abood has seen patients for Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

