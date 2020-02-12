Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geraldine Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Geraldine Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Body Truth Center for Wellness LLC9403 Kenwood Rd Ste A120, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 272-0066
Integrated Behavioral Services Inc7124 Miami Ave Ste D, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Directions (513) 272-0066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life without question. She helped me so much I can’t imagine going to another provider. But I guess we can let her retire. Thank you Dr. Wu for giving me my life back. And have an awesome retirement.
About Dr. Geraldine Wu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
