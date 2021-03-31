Overview

Dr. Geraldine Navarro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Navarro works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Porter Ranch, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.