Dr. Geraldine Lanman, MD
Dr. Geraldine Lanman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Healthbridge Platinum Concierge1000 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-4433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Lanman has been my regular doctor for the 2 years I have lived on Long Island, NY. I find her very thorough and an excellent communicator. She sees me every 2 months for 90 minutes and goes over everything that could possibly ail me or already does, She anticipates, treats the condition and not the symptoms, and treats the whole patient. I am getting the best care available and my 2 years experience with the doctor bears that out. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Geraldine Lanman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lanman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanman.
