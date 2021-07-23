See All Urologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Urology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from University Of Manchester Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Klein works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Health
    39700 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-8555
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Erectile Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Erectile Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I had a Cystoscopy today from Dr. Klein and she was amazing. Hardly even felt the procedure. Dr. Klein is understanding and truly listens to her patients. I really recommend this fantastic doctor!!!
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1245659523
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston
    Residency
    • UT Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Manchester Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of St. Andrews - Scotland
