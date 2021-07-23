Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from University Of Manchester Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39700 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8555Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
I had a Cystoscopy today from Dr. Klein and she was amazing. Hardly even felt the procedure. Dr. Klein is understanding and truly listens to her patients. I really recommend this fantastic doctor!!!
About Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD
- Urology
- English, German
- 1245659523
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston
- UT Health Science Center
- University Of Manchester Medical School
- University of St. Andrews - Scotland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.