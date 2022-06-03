Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huey You is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD
Overview
Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Huey You works at
Locations
-
1
Susie Hair Pllc Lcsw17430 Campbell Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 732-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huey is an awesome doctor. She has helped mentally and emotionally. I suffer from depression and immense mental needs for my husband. I also have Narcolepsy sometimes combined with Cataplexy. Her treatment plans continue to amaze me. Don’t look further for the best doctor around. SHE IS THE VERY BEST!
About Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881744621
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huey You has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huey You accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huey You has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Huey You. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huey You.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huey You, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huey You appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.