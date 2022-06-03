See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Huey You works at SHERRY HUEY YOU SURLES in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susie Hair Pllc Lcsw
    17430 Campbell Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 732-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Huey is an awesome doctor. She has helped mentally and emotionally. I suffer from depression and immense mental needs for my husband. I also have Narcolepsy sometimes combined with Cataplexy. Her treatment plans continue to amaze me. Don’t look further for the best doctor around. SHE IS THE VERY BEST!
    Karen Platts — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881744621
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geraldine Huey You, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huey You is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huey You has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huey You has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huey You works at SHERRY HUEY YOU SURLES in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Huey You’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Huey You. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huey You.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huey You, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huey You appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

