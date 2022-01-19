Dr. Geraldine Corrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geraldine Corrigan, MD
Dr. Geraldine Corrigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with Guy's and St. Thomas Hospitals|Stanford University Medical Center|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Western Nephrology8410 Decatur St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 963-0320
Western Nephrology- Arvada5265 Vance St Ste 200, Arvada, CO 80002 Directions (303) 276-7571
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
We love her. She's very knowledgeable, has a great sense of humor and puts patients at ease.
- Nephrology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Corrigan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corrigan has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.