Dr. Geraldine Amper, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Amper works at Chi East Hills Primary Care in Johnstown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.