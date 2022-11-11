See All Oncologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD

Oncology
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Zemel works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I am writing on behalf of my daughter who had a liver ablation at the talented hands of Dr. Zemel. Pre-surgery he explained to us the ablation procedure; he listened to questions; and he gave us a calm understanding of what to expect. Post surgery he was kind and caring as he explained how the surgery went; that the ablation was a success; and he assured us he expected a safe and easy recuperation. His calm and factual assurances would trump bedside manner any day, and he gave us complete faith that my daughter was in competent hands.
    Sue Teets — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770542854
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Vascular Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Presbyterian Univ Hosp, Diagnostic Radiology Western Pennsylvania Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
