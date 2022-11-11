Dr. Zemel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am writing on behalf of my daughter who had a liver ablation at the talented hands of Dr. Zemel. Pre-surgery he explained to us the ablation procedure; he listened to questions; and he gave us a calm understanding of what to expect. Post surgery he was kind and caring as he explained how the surgery went; that the ablation was a success; and he assured us he expected a safe and easy recuperation. His calm and factual assurances would trump bedside manner any day, and he gave us complete faith that my daughter was in competent hands.
About Dr. Gerald Zemel, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770542854
Education & Certifications
- Miami Vascular Institute
- Presbyterian Univ Hosp, Diagnostic Radiology Western Pennsylvania Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Bucknell University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemel has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.