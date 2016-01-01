Overview

Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Zahtz works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.