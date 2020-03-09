Dr. Youker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Youker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Youker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Youker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Clinic Pcthe5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 317, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 256-4096
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youker?
I have been seeing Dr. Youker for approximately 20 years. He is kind, considerate, compassionate and very conservative. He always includes me in all decisions related to my health care. He is very personable and knowledgeable. He also has a delightful office staff.
About Dr. Gerald Youker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1912908138
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg Health Scis Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Riverside Genl Hosp
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youker works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Youker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.