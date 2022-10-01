Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yospur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD
Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Gerald L. Yospur, MD1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 213, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 733-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
As a woman in her late 60s, I was nervous about having breast reduction surgery. Dr. Yospur answered all my questions and my results are incredible. I've gone from a 38DDD to a 38C. Lots of surgeons have a very abrupt manner. Not Dr. Yospur. He's more than a skilled surgeon, he's an artist. He sees his patients through treatment and the final healing process until you are a better you. The other day I bought a medium shirt instead of my usual extra large and I cried with joy. Thank you so much, Dr. Yospur!
About Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669447124
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
- U New Mexico
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Ca
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Yospur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yospur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yospur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yospur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yospur.
