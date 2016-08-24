Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gerald H Yoon, MD, Inc Urology8135 Painter Ave Ste 304, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 907-7600
Jason S Lai MD Inc14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 100, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 696-1104
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I once worked with Dr. Yoon, and I can assure you that he is an excellent urologist. I miss working with him very much. If you are seeing dr. Yoon, you are in good hands. Kim Lively BS/P
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Kaiser Hospital Of Los Angeles
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Duke University
