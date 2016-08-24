See All Urologists in Whittier, CA
Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD

Urology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Yoon works at PIH Health Whittier Hospital in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pih Health Hospital Whittier
    12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Gerald H Yoon, MD, Inc Urology
    8135 Painter Ave Ste 304, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 907-7600
    Jason S Lai MD Inc
    14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 100, Whittier, CA 90605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 696-1104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Aug 24, 2016
    I once worked with Dr. Yoon, and I can assure you that he is an excellent urologist. I miss working with him very much. If you are seeing dr. Yoon, you are in good hands. Kim Lively BS/P
    Kim Lively in Norwalk, CA — Aug 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Hospital Of Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoon works at PIH Health Whittier Hospital in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yoon’s profile.

    Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

