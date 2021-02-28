Dr. Gerald Yacobucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacobucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Yacobucci, MD
Dr. Gerald Yacobucci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Always have had good experiences at TOCA what’s nice is after surgery they have Cecil in rehab to follow up. Dr Yacobuchi and Matt are the best
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649257304
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Millard Fillmore
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
