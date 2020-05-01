Overview

Dr. Gerald Woodard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Woodard works at Shores Medical Center Daytona in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.