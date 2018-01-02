See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Gerald Welch II, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (27)
28 years of experience
Dr. Gerald Welch II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Welch II works at Welch Ob.gyn. in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Yeast Infections and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Welch Ob.gyn.
    300 Ashville Ave Ste 305, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 852-1949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 02, 2018
    I have been going to Dr Welch for 13 years and he delivered 2 children for me. Dr Welch is caring and direct. He is exactly what I needed to alleviate concerns through both pregnancies.
    Raleigh — Jan 02, 2018
    About Dr. Gerald Welch II, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356412381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Welch II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch II has seen patients for Perimenopause, Yeast Infections and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

