Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Watanabe works at MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 802, Honolulu, HI 96817 (808) 201-7677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Chronic Sinusitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Enteritis
Chronic Sinusitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Enteritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Watanabe is excellent! He's thorough, experienced, trustworthy and caring. He will do all the necessary diagnostic tests to diagnose your problem and if he can't treat your condition himself he will give you a referral to another specialist.
    — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770660581
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hi J a Burns School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Kuakini Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watanabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watanabe works at MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Watanabe’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watanabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watanabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watanabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

