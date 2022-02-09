Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii321 N Kuakini St Ste 802, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 201-7677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watanabe is excellent! He's thorough, experienced, trustworthy and caring. He will do all the necessary diagnostic tests to diagnose your problem and if he can't treat your condition himself he will give you a referral to another specialist.
About Dr. Gerald Watanabe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1770660581
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
