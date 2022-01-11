Overview

Dr. Gerald Ware, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Ware works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Retinal Hemorrhage and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.