Dr. Gerald Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Wang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty7568 187th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Gerald Wang, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1366609430
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.