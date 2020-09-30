See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Gerald Walman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerald Walman, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerald Walman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Walman works at NVISION Eye Centers - Central Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Campion, MD
Dr. Michael Campion, MD
8 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Christine Funke, MD
Dr. Christine Funke, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
8 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Walman Eye Center - Central Phoenix
    2020 N Central Ave Ste 1100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 222-2020
  2. 2
    Walman Eye Center - West Valley
    10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Bldg D, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 222-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walman?

    Sep 30, 2020
    Dr. Walman save my vision. I really recommend him for any cross linking procedure.
    — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Walman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Walman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walman to family and friends

    Dr. Walman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Walman, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Walman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730251836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toronto Hospitals - Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Foothills Hosp-U Calgary
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Walman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Walman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.