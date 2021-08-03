Overview

Dr. Gerald Vocke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Vocke works at East Jefferson Ear Nose&Throat in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.