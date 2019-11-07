Overview

Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Torgesen works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Group in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.