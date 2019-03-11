See All Gastroenterologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.

Dr. Tarder works at Gerald L Tarder MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald L Tarder MD
    130 La Casa Via Ste 107, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 938-6060
  2. 2
    Laser Surgery Center Ltd
    2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste H102, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 938-6060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 11, 2019
    My husband and I are long time patients of Dr. Tarder. He is very kind, patient and caring. We trust him completely. ~ The Martsolfs
    — Mar 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396833984
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Martinez VA Hosp-UC Davis
    Internship
    • McGill U Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
