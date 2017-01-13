Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Amri Counseling Services LLC4001 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Directions (414) 455-3879
Excellent Doctor I have been seeing him for 10 years I would never change
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760683551
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.