Dr. Gerald Sullivan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Sullivan works at AMRI COUNSELING SERVICES in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amri Counseling Services LLC
    4001 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 455-3879

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Addiction Treatment
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Dysentery
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Suboxone® Treatment
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Excellent Doctor I have been seeing him for 10 years I would never change
    Jeff Budzinski in Brookfield, WI — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Sullivan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    28 years of experience
    English
    1760683551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sullivan works at AMRI COUNSELING SERVICES in Milwaukee, WI.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

