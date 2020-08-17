Dr. Sotsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sotsky works at
Locations
Valley Heart Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sotsky is a quality physician and an exceptional cardiologist. He takes the time to listen to you and your concerns.
About Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134192552
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sotsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotsky works at
Dr. Sotsky has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.