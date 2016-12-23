Overview

Dr. Gerald Soon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Soon works at Queen's Health Care Centers in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.